COVID-19 vaccination campaign: Over 840,000 Romanians register on dedicated platform in 10 days

A total of 842,300 Romanians have registered on the dedicated platform Programare.vaccinare-covid.gov.ro between January 15 and January 24, in the second phase of the country’s vaccination campaign.

Most of them, namely over 346,000, are adults over the age of 65. More than 300,000 are employees working in key areas, and nearly 190,000 are people with chronic diseases, according to official information quoted by G4media.ro.

Almost 330,000 people registered directly on the platform, 152,774 made an appointment with the help of family doctors, 96,802 registered by phone (using the dedicated call center), and 262,740 people working in key areas were signed up by their employers.

Romania’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is carried out in three stages. The first one, which started on December 27, targeted the medical personnel. The second phase, which kicked off on January 15, covers vulnerable groups and those working in essential areas, while the third stage will include the rest of the population.

By Sunday, January 24, a total of 419,973 people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Romania, while 13,156 got both doses. Meanwhile, a total of 1,174 common and minor side effects were recorded at the vaccination centers across the country (as of December 27, 2020), such as pain around the injection site, fever, headache, or muscle pain.

A new batch of 92,430 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrived in Romania on Monday morning, January 25. Another batch is set to be transported to Romania on January 26.

(Photo source: Facebook/Guvernul Romaniei)