Romanians sentenced to prison in France for stealing 700 truck wheels

Thirteen Romanian truck drivers and their boss were sentenced to prison in France last week, for stealing about 700 truck wheels, Le Figaro reported.

The Romanians got prison sentences ranging from two to five years, with the owner of the company, Silviu Pietrosanu, receiving the biggest sentence. They are planning to challenge the sentences.

The truck drivers were working for Romanian company Evitrans. They stole the truck wheels during their rest period, and then brought them back to Romania where they sold them for EUR 200-350 each.

The Romanian drivers committed these acts between 2013-2016, causing a damage estimated at EUR 676,000.

