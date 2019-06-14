Nine in ten Romanians take at least one holiday during the year

Nine in ten Romanians take at least one holiday during the year and eight of them spend their vacations in the country, according to a study carried out by media agency Starcom.

When on holiday, 80% of Romanians want to relax, 66% want to visit tourist objectives and only 21% go on holidays to have fun with friends, dance and go to clubs.

This year, only 40% of those questioned for the survey said they want to go to other countries, the preferred destinations being Greece, Bulgaria, Turkey and Spain.

The Starcom study has identified four categories of Romanians when it comes to their holiday habits: those who want to recharge batteries (35% of the respondents), who are generally mature people over 40; those who travel with their family (29%); explorers (11%), who are generally under 30; and those who go on luxury holidays (14%), who are people with higher revenues.

About half of Romanian holiday goers prefer to stay at hotels and more than a third usually pick a guest house. More than half of Romanians go on holiday by car, young explorers also use trains while those who go on luxury holidays also opt to travel by plane.

The study is based on 805 interviews carried out between April 30 and May 9.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)