About 29,000 Romanians die prematurely each year due to pollution, NGO representative says

19 April 2024

Approximately 29,000 Romanians die each year, prematurely, from causes associated with pollution, according to Oana Neneciu, executive director at the Ecopolis environmental NGO.

Although exact data is lacking, the figure shows the alarming levels of pollution, especially in Bucharest.

"Approximately 29,000 Romanians die prematurely each year due to pollution-related causes, but we do not have exact data on the conditions - which are the most severe or which affect the most citizens. Such data would be very important. Bucharest ranks first in the European Union in terms of the social cost associated with pollution. It amounts to EUR 3,000 per capita per year. These costs are primarily health-related, concerning medical leave, medication, and hospitalizations," said Oana Neneciu, executive director at the Ecopolis, cited by Ziarul Financiar

She argues that transportation is the main cause of pollution in Bucharest, and that areas where pedestrians have priority would help ease pollution levels. In such areas, cars would be allowed, but only at a top speed of 10-15 kilometers per hour, and cyclists would also have priority.

"We need to ensure that we remove polluting vehicles from traffic as soon as possible. We also need to look at very large vehicles that cross the city and are very polluting, especially during peak hours when we also have traffic jams. We need to reduce speed in residential areas, preferably throughout the city. We need bicycle lanes and alternative transportation,” Neneciu added.

report published last year highlighted that Bucharest’s central Old Town was the area with the highest level of PM2.5 and PM10 pollution, followed by the station on Barbu Văcărescu and the one on Libertății Boulevard. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu | Dreamstime.com)

