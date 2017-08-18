Romanians cycle to Mont Blanc to raise funds for seriously ill children

Two residents of Cluj-Napoca, a city in Western Romania, will cycle a distance of 1,800 km and climb the Mont Blanc in order to raise funds to organize a camp for children suffering from various serious conditions.

The event is called Yuppi Ride and takes place between August 18 and September 7. The beneficiaries of the funds will be the children suffering from diabetes, juvenile arthritis, and oncological diseases in the Yuppi camp.

The two cyclists are Alpar Katona and Zoltan Szenasi. Their route starts in Saulia, in Western Romania’s Mures country, where the Yuppi camps take place. It will take them through five countries, all the way to Chamonix, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.

The Yuppi camp is raising funds here.

(Photo source: yuppicamp.galantom.ro)