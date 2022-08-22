Romanian productions awarded at Sarajevo Film Festival 2022

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

The 28th edition of the Sarajevo International Film Festival ended on Friday evening, August 19, with several Romanian productions on the list of winners.

The Hungary-Romania animated production Amok, directed by Balázs Turai, won the Heart of Sarajevo award for best short film. According to the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), the film had its regional premiere at the Sarajevo Festival.

Amok was first screened about two months ago, on June 13, at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France, where it won the Crystal Award for Best Short Film, making it eligible for an Oscar nomination.

My Muslim Husband, directed by Daniel Barnuti and Alexandra Lizeta Barnuti, was also among the winners of this year’s Sarajevo Film Festival. It received the Movies That Matter award in the event’s CineLink Industry Days section.

Meanwhile, Tudor Giurgiu’s newest film Freedom received the Jury Award sponsored by Debee Studio in the CineLink Work In Progress section.

The list of winners in the CineLink section was completed by Romanian producer and director Oana Giurgiu, who won the EAVE Award (European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs) in the Co-Production Market Awards.

The Sarajevo Film Festival took place between August 12-19, 2022. Ten of the films presented at the event were Romanian cinematographic productions.

(Photo source: Facebook/Sarajevo Film Festival)