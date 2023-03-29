Traditional Romanian textiles, decorative objects in the spotlight at New York exhibition

Between March 31 and April 21, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York will host a special exhibition that puts the spotlight on traditional textiles and decorative objects from Romania.

The event, called From the Earthly Paradise, "proposes a unique dialogue between a suite of remarkable Romanian embroidery objects, selected by the great curator Florica Zaharia, and the creations of the artist Rodica-Ioana Ghilea, inspired by these unique and spectacular heritage objects," reads the press release.

Curator Florica Zaharia, former head of the textile department of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and founding director of the Museum of Textiles in Băița, Hunedoara county, selected some of the most impressive pieces from the Romanian museum's collection for this exhibition, especially headscarves and towels. They will be displayed alongside hand embroidery and embellishments made by the artist Rodica-Ioana Ghilea.

"Organized this way, the exhibition aims to offer an image of the rich Romanian tradition in the field of textiles and decorative objects, not only to highlight an exceptional heritage, but also to reconfirm the current artistic possibilities of this type of craft," ICR New York said.

"Focusing on the theme of nature and the organic, the project, therefore, emphasizes the current relevance of some handmade objects at the beginning of the 20th century in southern Romania," it added.

The opening will take place on Friday, March 31, in the Brâncusi Gallery of the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York and will be followed by a discussion with Florica Zaharia and Rodica-Ioana Ghilea about traditional and contemporary textile art.

The exhibition runs through April 21, 2023. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ICR New York)