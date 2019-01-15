videoTen-year-old Romanian makes it to Sweden’s Got Talent final

Eva Jumatate, a ten-year-old girl from Romania, has made it to the final of TalangSE, the Swedish version of the Got Talent program.

The Embassy of Sweden in Bucharest shared the news on Facebook.

Eva’s parents, Raluca and Sorin, are now living in Sweden. Her mother was a resident cardiologist at Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest, and currently runs such a medical unit at Skåne University Hospital, in Scania, while her father is an orthopedic physician at the Kristianstad Hospital.

She performed Never Enough from The Greatest Showman musical film.

(Photo: screenshot from You Tube video)

