8 °C
Bucharest
Feb 07, 17:14

Romanian students to receive fresh fruits at school

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

Students in Romanian schools will benefit from fresh fruits, especially bananas, in line with European standards, according to a draft bill adopted by the deputies.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Tuesday the draft bill approving a Government Ordinance on the approval of Romania’s participation in the European Schools Program, local Economica.net reported.

The project ensures the effective implementation of measures targeting aid from the European Union for the supply and distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables, especially bananas, and processed fruit and vegetables intended for children in the program aimed at encouraging the consumption of fruits and vegetables in schools.

The Senate also adopted this bill.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list