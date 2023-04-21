Education

Romanian students win first place at US Seismic Design Competition

21 April 2023

The SDC-UTCN team from the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (UTCN) has once again won first place at the 20th edition of the international seismic engineering competition "2023 Undergraduate Seismic Design Competition.”

The contest took place from April 11 to 14 in San Francisco, California, USA.

"Civil engineering and architecture and urbanism students, united in their passion for science and art, ambitious and motivated by the complexity of the stages of this project from concept to execution, have brilliantly combined innovation and knowledge of architecture, structural compliance, and economics," said UTCN representatives cited by local news outlet monitorulcj.ro.

The Cluj-based university has been participating in the competition for 13 years. This year’s team consisted of students Răzvan Mureșan, Denisa Dragomir, Lupu Dávid, Diandra Jula, Claudia Botei, Gittinger András, Nicoleta Legian, Florica Maria Gâvan, Penciu Victor, Cristi Moisi, Secher Leonardo, Teodora Dobrițoiu, and student advisors Andrei Mureșan, Sabina Nițulescu, Teodora Cocari, under the guidance of professors Ovidiu Prodan and Paul Mihai Moldovan.

"Seismic Design Competition" is an annual seismic engineering competition held in the United States of America during the national earthquake engineering conference of the "Earthquake Engineering Research Institute – EERI." The conference brings together specialists in the field of seismic engineering and related fields and encourages civil engineering students worldwide to actively engage in the scientific approach to seismic compliance.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Universitatea Tehnica din Cluj-Napoca on Facebook)

Education

1

