Romanian students get 90% discount on public, railway and naval transport

The discount given to students for public (urban), railway and naval transport on the Romanian territory increased from 50% to 90%, and the maximum age increased from 26 to 30 years under the effects of the new Education Law (199/2023) promulgated on July 5, Digi24 reported.

According to the Railway Reform Authority (ARF), before Law 199/2023, it paid subsidies to railway operators in the amount of RON 74.5 million for 3.6 million trips made in 2021, RON 56 million for 3 million trips made in 2022, and RON 31.5 million for 1.5 million trips made in the first half of 2023.

The new rights granted by Law 199/2023 are: increasing the reduced tariff level from 50% to 90% on local public transport, internal transport by car, and subway, as well as for internal rail transport on all categories of trains, second class and naval, throughout the calendar year; and increasing the age of students benefiting from reduced fare by 90%, from 26 years to 30 years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)