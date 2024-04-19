Events

Romanian short film in the official selection at 24th Beverly Hills Film Festival

19 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Document 56, a Romanian short feature by Christopher Landry, will have its world premiere at The Beverly Hills Film Festival, where it has been chosen in the Official Selection. The event’s 24th edition is scheduled for May 1-5.

Director Landry and composer Călin Țopa will be in attendance for the BHFF screening.

The Romanian short tells the strange-but-true story of the covert Cold War alliance between the American CIA and the Romanian Securitate (secret police) to finance the Iraqi regime of Saddam Hussein.

The script, co-written by Landry and Doru Lupeanu (Superman, Spiderman or Batman) from a story by Christopher Landry, dramatizes the meeting between CIA and Securitate operatives to provide military supplies and uniforms to the army of Iraq in support of their war against Iran in the early 1980s.

Director Christopher Landry said: “As an American living in Romania for many years, the misinterpretation of language is something that continues to fascinate me. That and my love for the history of my adopted home made this a natural subject for my first film.”

“I had heard stories of the CIA secretly supporting Saddam Hussein through Romania, and when I conducted research I found that not only was it true, but far more bizarre than I had ever imagined.”

The cast includes Ștefan Iancu, Alexandru Georgescu, Guy Oliver-Watts, Robert Marshall, and Irina Margareta Nistor.

Christopher Landry works as an independent producer and assistant director, most recently on the limited series The Gray House for Paramount (Romania) and the Tarot for Sony (Serbia), which also premieres in May. He is also the author of Marele Ecran in Epoca de Aur, a study of film posters and filmmaking in Romania during the communist Nicolae Ceaușescu era. This is his first film as a writer and director.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: courtesy of Christopher Landry)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Romanian short film in the official selection at 24th Beverly Hills Film Festival

19 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Document 56, a Romanian short feature by Christopher Landry, will have its world premiere at The Beverly Hills Film Festival, where it has been chosen in the Official Selection. The event’s 24th edition is scheduled for May 1-5.

Director Landry and composer Călin Țopa will be in attendance for the BHFF screening.

The Romanian short tells the strange-but-true story of the covert Cold War alliance between the American CIA and the Romanian Securitate (secret police) to finance the Iraqi regime of Saddam Hussein.

The script, co-written by Landry and Doru Lupeanu (Superman, Spiderman or Batman) from a story by Christopher Landry, dramatizes the meeting between CIA and Securitate operatives to provide military supplies and uniforms to the army of Iraq in support of their war against Iran in the early 1980s.

Director Christopher Landry said: “As an American living in Romania for many years, the misinterpretation of language is something that continues to fascinate me. That and my love for the history of my adopted home made this a natural subject for my first film.”

“I had heard stories of the CIA secretly supporting Saddam Hussein through Romania, and when I conducted research I found that not only was it true, but far more bizarre than I had ever imagined.”

The cast includes Ștefan Iancu, Alexandru Georgescu, Guy Oliver-Watts, Robert Marshall, and Irina Margareta Nistor.

Christopher Landry works as an independent producer and assistant director, most recently on the limited series The Gray House for Paramount (Romania) and the Tarot for Sony (Serbia), which also premieres in May. He is also the author of Marele Ecran in Epoca de Aur, a study of film posters and filmmaking in Romania during the communist Nicolae Ceaușescu era. This is his first film as a writer and director.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: courtesy of Christopher Landry)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 April 2024
Culture
Salvator Rosa painting stolen from Oxford, recovered in Romania and returned to the UK
19 April 2024
Events
Romania events: The calendar of 2024 Palm Sunday and Easter fairs
19 April 2024
Culture
Venice Biennale 2024: Romanian pavilion opens with Șerban Savu’s exhibition What Work Is
18 April 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Premier Energy announces intention to launch EUR 125 mln IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
18 April 2024
Startup
Startup co-founded by Romanian targets EUR 7 mln to advance hyperloop technology for high-speed transportation
18 April 2024
Defense
Three more Dutch F-16s arrive in Romania to join European Training Center
18 April 2024
Transport
Tarom, Constanta port, Bucharest airport on the investment list discussed by Romania's PM in Qatar
18 April 2024
Energy
Romania backs SMR nuke project but needs “more calibrated and integrated” vision to go ahead