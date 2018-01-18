Romanian sells a house for 100,000 Bibles

Abel Viorel Cipeliuc Varvaroi, a Romanian who has been living in Spain for over 21 years, wants to sell his house in the Romanian city of Câmpulung Moldovenesc, Suceava county, for 100,000 Bibles.

The man is convinced that the second coming of Jesus Christ is near, and thus his material goods, including the house, no longer have any value, local Monitorul de Suceava reported.

The man put two large banners on the building that he plans to sell. One announces that he is willing to give the house to the one who offers the 100,000 Bibles, and a second one that “preaches” the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Varvaroi told Monitorul de Suceava that this is just “a small part of what I have on my heart to do.” He wants to give up his house in exchange for Bibles that he then intends to take to countries in Africa, as well as other countries “where people are still hungry for the word of God.” He is to go on a first such mission in a month or two, when he would take to Africa several Bibles he received from a church.

The man also said he received several offers for the house in Câmpulung Moldovenesc, but he failed to reach any agreement so far. Although he is willing to give the house for less than 100,000 Bibles, the Holy Books must be in English or French and contain the Old and New Testaments. A few Bibles in Romanian are also accepted.

His faith also made him build an independent church in Benia, Breaza commune. All believers are welcome in this church, regardless of their religion.

