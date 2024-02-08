Transport

Romanian prime minister promises to make Dacia the default brand of cars for state officials

08 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu recently tested the new model of Dacia Duster and announced that this SUV should be "the authorities' car.”

Ciolacu did a test drive with the 2024 Duster during a visit he made to the Dacia plant in Mioveni on Wednesday, February 7.

"From this moment, the Government of Romania and the prime minister of Romania will use only one brand, namely Dacia. The brand of the Government of Romania must be the main car manufacturer. From now on, my car as prime minister will be the Dacia Duster. [...] Just like in France, the Government's car and the authorities' car is Renault, in Romania, the car of the authorities and the prime minister must be Duster," Marcel Ciolacu stated.

In fact, according to Euronews Romania, the authorities in France have in their official fleet not just models produced by Renault. They also use cars produced by Citroën, Peugeot, and DS. For example, French president Emmanuel Macron is transported in an armored hybrid model DS7 Crossback.

"I was very pleased to find out that all the design, the whole concept, the entire electronic system, are all creations of Romanians," the head of the executive further stated.

However, Autocritica reported that the 2024 Dacia Duster SUV is built on the CMF-B platform (Common Module Family), developed by Renault, already present on models like Clio, Captur, and Arkana. 

The new car to be manufactured at the Dacia platform in Mioveni was realized at the engineering center in Titu and the design center in Bucharest.

Additionally, Marcel Ciolacu mentioned that the Government will have a working team that will support the Ford factory in Craiova "to clear all the bureaucratic hurdles" because "any delay costs them money."

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romanian prime minister promises to make Dacia the default brand of cars for state officials

08 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu recently tested the new model of Dacia Duster and announced that this SUV should be "the authorities' car.”

Ciolacu did a test drive with the 2024 Duster during a visit he made to the Dacia plant in Mioveni on Wednesday, February 7.

"From this moment, the Government of Romania and the prime minister of Romania will use only one brand, namely Dacia. The brand of the Government of Romania must be the main car manufacturer. From now on, my car as prime minister will be the Dacia Duster. [...] Just like in France, the Government's car and the authorities' car is Renault, in Romania, the car of the authorities and the prime minister must be Duster," Marcel Ciolacu stated.

In fact, according to Euronews Romania, the authorities in France have in their official fleet not just models produced by Renault. They also use cars produced by Citroën, Peugeot, and DS. For example, French president Emmanuel Macron is transported in an armored hybrid model DS7 Crossback.

"I was very pleased to find out that all the design, the whole concept, the entire electronic system, are all creations of Romanians," the head of the executive further stated.

However, Autocritica reported that the 2024 Dacia Duster SUV is built on the CMF-B platform (Common Module Family), developed by Renault, already present on models like Clio, Captur, and Arkana. 

The new car to be manufactured at the Dacia platform in Mioveni was realized at the engineering center in Titu and the design center in Bucharest.

Additionally, Marcel Ciolacu mentioned that the Government will have a working team that will support the Ford factory in Craiova "to clear all the bureaucratic hurdles" because "any delay costs them money."

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024