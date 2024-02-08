Romanian prime minister promises to make Dacia the default brand of cars for state officials

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu recently tested the new model of Dacia Duster and announced that this SUV should be "the authorities' car.”

Ciolacu did a test drive with the 2024 Duster during a visit he made to the Dacia plant in Mioveni on Wednesday, February 7.

"From this moment, the Government of Romania and the prime minister of Romania will use only one brand, namely Dacia. The brand of the Government of Romania must be the main car manufacturer. From now on, my car as prime minister will be the Dacia Duster. [...] Just like in France, the Government's car and the authorities' car is Renault, in Romania, the car of the authorities and the prime minister must be Duster," Marcel Ciolacu stated.

In fact, according to Euronews Romania, the authorities in France have in their official fleet not just models produced by Renault. They also use cars produced by Citroën, Peugeot, and DS. For example, French president Emmanuel Macron is transported in an armored hybrid model DS7 Crossback.

"I was very pleased to find out that all the design, the whole concept, the entire electronic system, are all creations of Romanians," the head of the executive further stated.

However, Autocritica reported that the 2024 Dacia Duster SUV is built on the CMF-B platform (Common Module Family), developed by Renault, already present on models like Clio, Captur, and Arkana.

The new car to be manufactured at the Dacia platform in Mioveni was realized at the engineering center in Titu and the design center in Bucharest.

Additionally, Marcel Ciolacu mentioned that the Government will have a working team that will support the Ford factory in Craiova "to clear all the bureaucratic hurdles" because "any delay costs them money."

