Politics

Romanian President promulgates education laws

05 July 2023

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on July 4 the controversial Education Laws in a ceremony at the Cotroceni Palace. The event was attended by ministers, parliamentarians, as well as representatives of the education system.

After the head of the intelligence services (SRI), Eduard Hellvig, announced he stepped down as he "achieved all his targets", President Klaus Iohannis prepares for the end of his term as well, by promulgating the flagship project of his two-term stay at the top of the country.

On May 22, the draft laws on pre-university and higher education were adopted by the Senate as a legislative decision-making body.

Opposition parties USR and the Force of the Right referred the new Education laws to the Constitutional Court (CCR) on the grounds that they contain several unconstitutional provisions that would limit children's right to education and violate the principle of equal rights. On June 21, the CCR rejected the complaints, Hotnews.ro reported.

Pupils' and students' associations, as well as representatives of the opposition, unsuccessfully demanded President Iohannis send the bills back to Parliament.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

1

