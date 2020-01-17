Romanian president “not convinced” new Moldovan Govt. is heading toward EU

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis commented on Thursday, January 16, at the annual meeting with diplomats accredited in Bucharest, that “Romania has continued in the Republic of Moldova only the projects directly benefiting the citizens” and urged the new Government in Chisinau to pursue visible reform, especially in justice and anti-corruption, in order to unblock full cooperation, local G4media.ro reported.

This comes several days after Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban also questioned the orientation of the new Government in Chisinau. The change of government in Moldova last November is "a step backwards", said Romanian PM Ludovic Orban in Brussels on January 8, Radio Free Europe reported.

Since November, the new Government in Moldova has been headed by a former adviser to pro-Russian president Igor Dodon, Ioan Chicu, who replaced pro-EU prime minister Maia Sandu after the fragile ruling alliance in Chisinau broke to prepare the ground for an minority government informally supported by a third political force, the Democrat Party.

President Iohannis reiterated that “the European path” is the only and the safest way to deeply reform institutions, which can bring tangible benefits to Moldovan citizens.

"Unfortunately, we are not at all convinced that the current government in Chisinau has this goal. Therefore, we will continue to support only the projects that are dedicated directly to citizens, projects with local impact and strategic interconnection projects. We will resume full cooperation only when we see at the governmental level concrete action aimed at furthering the European path, the reform process, especially in areas such as justice, administration and combating corruption, which can ensure a democratic path and predictability,” Klaus Iohannis said.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)