Politics

Romanian president meets Volodymyr Zelensky at Vilnius summit, reconfirms support for Ukraine

11 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis met with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, April 11, on the margins of the Three Seas Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. During the talks, Iohannis reconfirmed Romania’s support for Ukraine.

“Substantive discussion with president Zelensky in Vilnius on the margins of the 3SI Summit. I reiterated our firm support for Ukraine on all relevant dimensions & our determination to consolidate regional connectivity, sustainable cross-border cooperation & energy security,” reads the Romanian president’s post on X.

Klaus Iohannis participates on Thursday at the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) summit in Vilnius. During the event, the Romanian leader is set to plead for concrete results for the improvement of regional connectivity on the North-South axis and address the stimulation of connectivity with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, according to News.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: X/Klaus Iohannis)

Normal
Politics

Romanian president meets Volodymyr Zelensky at Vilnius summit, reconfirms support for Ukraine

11 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis met with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, April 11, on the margins of the Three Seas Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. During the talks, Iohannis reconfirmed Romania’s support for Ukraine.

“Substantive discussion with president Zelensky in Vilnius on the margins of the 3SI Summit. I reiterated our firm support for Ukraine on all relevant dimensions & our determination to consolidate regional connectivity, sustainable cross-border cooperation & energy security,” reads the Romanian president’s post on X.

Klaus Iohannis participates on Thursday at the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) summit in Vilnius. During the event, the Romanian leader is set to plead for concrete results for the improvement of regional connectivity on the North-South axis and address the stimulation of connectivity with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, according to News.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: X/Klaus Iohannis)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 April 2024
Politics
Romanian president meets Volodymyr Zelensky at Vilnius summit, reconfirms support for Ukraine
11 April 2024
Tech
Oxford University: Romania among countries with highest cybercrime threat levels worldwide
11 April 2024
Macro
Inflation in Romania down to 6.6%, lower than expected
11 April 2024
Tech
Romanian VC Early Game Ventures exits from cybersecurity expert CODA Intelligence
10 April 2024
Music
"Romanian" song of the week: French DJ David Guetta and American pop band OneRepublic revive hit song launched by Moldovan band over 20 years ago
10 April 2024
Tech
Huawei sues Romania after being denied authorization for 5G infrastructure
11 April 2024
Interviews
Sir David King, Climate Crisis Advisory Group: We need to understand we are part of our ecosystems
10 April 2024
Politics
Poll confirms Bucharest mayor likely to get another term