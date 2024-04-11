Romanian president meets Volodymyr Zelensky at Vilnius summit, reconfirms support for Ukraine

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis met with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, April 11, on the margins of the Three Seas Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. During the talks, Iohannis reconfirmed Romania’s support for Ukraine.

“Substantive discussion with president Zelensky in Vilnius on the margins of the 3SI Summit. I reiterated our firm support for Ukraine on all relevant dimensions & our determination to consolidate regional connectivity, sustainable cross-border cooperation & energy security,” reads the Romanian president’s post on X.

Substantive discussion with President @ZelenskyyUa in #Vilnius, on the margins of the #3SI Summit. I reiterated our firm support for Ukraine🇺🇦, on all relevant dimensions&our determination to consolidate regional connectivity, sustainable cross-border cooperation&energy security. pic.twitter.com/dnNLvVMogf — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) April 11, 2024

Klaus Iohannis participates on Thursday at the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) summit in Vilnius. During the event, the Romanian leader is set to plead for concrete results for the improvement of regional connectivity on the North-South axis and address the stimulation of connectivity with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, according to News.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: X/Klaus Iohannis)