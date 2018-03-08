Romanian Post launches same-day delivery service

The Romanian Post will launch a new courier service, Luxury Post Express, promising same-day delivery for packages sent within the same city, the company announced.

Clients can use this service to send packages between 8:00 and 18:00 and the delivery will take place on the same day within the city. Prices for this service vary between RON 19 and RON 25 per delivery, depending on the package weight.

Clients who want to benefit from this service must call the express postal office in their city to make the order. A courier will pick up the parcel from their home and deliver it to the address mentioned by the client. Each expedition can be monitored through a Track and Trace system.

At first, the service will be available in Bucharest and several other big cities, including Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Constanta.

(photo source: Posta-romana.ro)