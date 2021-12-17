Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Police recover over 100 medieval coins stolen from an archaeological site in Iasi

17 December 2021
Romanian police officers recovered more than 100 medieval coins stolen from an archaeological site in Iasi, eastern Romania, in November. On December 14, they detained two persons who reportedly tried to sell the coins.

During house searches in the town of Podu Iloaiei and the county of Suceava, police officers found and recovered 103 medieval coins. They also seized RON 21,000 and EUR 1,750, as well as several mobile phones.

“The investigation revealed that that the coins were stolen at the beginning of November 2021 from an archaeological site in Iasi,” reads the press release from the Iasi County Police Inspectorate.

The Police detained a young man and a young woman for 24 hours. At the same time, two other people who are serving time in prison are also being investigated in this case.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Is.politiaromana.ro)

