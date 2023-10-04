Three Romanian parties prepare centre-right coalition for European elections

The president of Romania's leading opposition party USR (reformist, centre-right), Cătălin Drulă, announced on October 3 that the discussions with Forţa Dreptei (of former prime minister Ludovic Orban) and PMP (founded by former president Traian Băsescu) are going in the direction of a joint list for the European parliamentary elections.

"Any other scenario in which we try to make a joint construction but oppose each other would be meaningless," he said, quoted by B1tv.ro.

In a broader vision, the coalition would be aimed at facing the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the coming local and parliamentary elections also scheduled for next year.

Asked if he is considering a candidacy for the Presidency, the USR leader confirmed: "Absolutely, absolutely, and this was my constant answer. If you see any party president in Romania who says 'I wouldn't be a good candidate for the Presidency', he should leave the seat because the role of a party president is to be a leader, and a leader goes all the way."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)