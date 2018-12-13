Romanian opposition submits non-confidence motion on Friday

Romania’s opposition parties will file in the Parliament a non-confidence motion against the Government headed by prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday, December 14.

The text of the motion will be presented in front of the joint chambers on Monday, December 17, and the lawmakers will give vote on it on Thursday, December 20.

The motion is backed by the main opposition party, the National Liberal Party (PNL), but also by most of the other opposition parties: Save Romania Union (USR) and even the political vehicle of former Prime Minister Victor Ponta (Pro Romania).

The leader of the PNL deputies caucus announced that “163 MPs from PNL, USR, PMP (the party of former President Traian Basescu), non-affiliated and belonging to the Pro Romania Party have signed and back a non-confidence motion against the Government,” local Mediafax reported.

The ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR will most likely not back the motion, thus helping the government remain in office. UDMR president Kelemen Hunor told Mediafax that “there is no alternative” to the incumbent ruling coalition.

Quite notably, the text of the motion (unveiled by Mediafax) speaks of the “PSD-ALDE-UDMR ruling coalition”, which in principle is expected to annoy ethnic Hungarians’ party thus minimising the opposition’s odds against the Government. The motion also speaks of the alternative to the incumbent Government, rather than alternative to incumbent ruling coalition and it speaks of very general principles: smaller cabinet, flexible and better public management. But the key problem, namely the identity of another ruling majority or a minority government, is left untouched.

(photo source: Facebook / Parlamentul Romaniei – Camera Deputatilor)