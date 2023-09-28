Business

Romanian Nord Group to open 110-bed hospital in Pipera in October

28 September 2023

The Nord Group (formerly known as Provita), founded by the Palea family and now part of the MedLife Group, will open the Pipera hospital in October, following a EUR 30 million investment. 

"The hospital we have under construction in Bucharest represents a very ambitious project, born out of the natural organic evolution of the group and the fact that the current facility can no longer meet the demand. The facility covers 20,000 square meters and represents a EUR 30 million investment, including eight operating rooms," said Dr. Ovidiu Palea, the founder of Nord-Grupul Medical Provita, at the ZF Health & Pharma Summit

The hospital will have 110 beds and focuses on top-tier cardiac surgery, interventional cardiology, and oncology, covering everything from chemotherapy to surgical interventions.

The Palea family rebranded their medical business, Provita, which was built over the past two decades, under the name Nord. Last year, the family sold 51% of the shares in the private healthcare operator to MedLife, the largest player in the medical market by revenue.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nord - Grupul Medical Provita on Facebook)

1

