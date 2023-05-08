Sports

Romanian national polo team defeats China, qualifies for World Cup

08 May 2023

The Romanian national water polo team defeated China's team 18-9 on Sunday, May 7, at the tournament in Berlin, qualifying for the final tournament of the World Cup in Los Angeles.

The Romanian team finished first in Group A, following their results of 15-4 against Iran, 19-5 against Kazakhstan, and 16-7 against New Zealand. They then played the qualifying match against the team that finished second in Group B, China.

In the other qualifying match on Sunday evening, Germany played against Kazakhstan. According to the regulations, the top two teams from each group play each other for the two qualifying spots in the final tournament of the World Cup (Los Angeles, June 30 - July 2), where Greece, Hungary, Italy, Serbia, Spain, and the United States have already qualified, according to News.ro.

The finalists of the World Cup in Los Angeles will also qualify for the 2024 World Championship, from which the top four teams will go to the Paris Olympics.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Polo on Facebook)

The Romanian national water polo team defeated China's team 18-9 on Sunday, May 7, at the tournament in Berlin, qualifying for the final tournament of the World Cup in Los Angeles.

The Romanian team finished first in Group A, following their results of 15-4 against Iran, 19-5 against Kazakhstan, and 16-7 against New Zealand. They then played the qualifying match against the team that finished second in Group B, China.

In the other qualifying match on Sunday evening, Germany played against Kazakhstan. According to the regulations, the top two teams from each group play each other for the two qualifying spots in the final tournament of the World Cup (Los Angeles, June 30 - July 2), where Greece, Hungary, Italy, Serbia, Spain, and the United States have already qualified, according to News.ro.

The finalists of the World Cup in Los Angeles will also qualify for the 2024 World Championship, from which the top four teams will go to the Paris Olympics.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Polo on Facebook)

