Nearly 900 Romanian municipalities apply for EU funding for Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces

The European Commission received over 13,000 applications in the first WiFi4EU call for proposals, which took place on November 7-9, 2018, and nearly 900 applications were filed by municipalities from Romania, according to preliminary results announced by the EC.

The WiFi4EU programme offers vouchers worth EUR 15,000 for municipalities to set up Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces, including libraries, museums, public parks, and squares. The first round of the programme has a budget of EUR 42 million.

The EC said the response to the first WiFi4EU Call “has been impressive.”

“Over 4,000 municipalities applied within the first 10 seconds of the opening of the call on 7 November. By the closing of the application period on 9 November, the Commission had received over 13,000 applications from all participating countries across Europe,” the Commission said.

The highest number of applications came from Italy – 3,202, followed by Spain – 2,116 and Germany – 1,824. Romania has filed a total of 895 requests.

Only 2,800 municipalities will receive vouchers, and the winners will be announced in December. “The beneficiaries will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Every participating country is guaranteed a minimum of 15 vouchers and can potentially win a maximum of 224 vouchers,” the EC said.

However, those who missed this call for applications or the municipalities that didn’t get a voucher this time will have chances to apply for three more WiFi4EU calls in the coming two years.

The budget of the WiFi4EU scheme is EUR 120 million between 2018 and 2020.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)