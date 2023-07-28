Romania’s Ministry of Health recently announced the launch of an international tender for the acquisition of equipment for a new radiotherapy center at the Ploieşti Municipal Hospital. The new center is expected to become operational by the beginning of next year, providing treatment for cancer patients from Prahova and neighboring counties.

The Ministry of Health has initiated the international tender for the procurement of equipment for the new radiotherapy center at Ploieşti Municipal Hospital, through a project funded by the World Bank, as stated in a press release sent by the ministry and cited by News.ro.

According to the cited source, the investment includes two medical linear accelerators, treatment planning stations, contouring stations, and civil construction works to prepare the spaces for their optimal installation and functioning. The deadline for submitting offers is August 17.

According to the schedule, by the beginning of 2024, the new center will start providing radiotherapy treatments for cancer patients from Prahova county and its neighboring regions.

The ministry added that it has invested approximately EUR 40 mln in the construction and equipping of 7 more radiotherapy centers that were put into operation during the year 2022. As such, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (Vienna) and the National Commission for Nuclear Activities Control, Romania has reached a ratio of 3.37 medical linear accelerators per 1 million inhabitants this year, placing it in the European Union's average regarding the capacity of cancer patients' radiotherapy treatment.

(Photo source: Sspitalulmunicipalploiesti.ro)