Romanian medical recovery chain Centrokinetic expands with eighth clinic

The Romanian medical recovery chain Centrokinetic, backed by the AGISTA growth investment fund, has recently purchased its eighth clinic, namely the Socrates Clinic in Timișoara.

The completed transaction will see Centrokinetic acquire nearly 70% of the clinic's shares, with one of its founders, Dr. Armand Gogulescu, retaining a little over 30%. Plans for the immediate future of the Timișoara clinic include improving the business by purchasing new equipment (especially MRI machines) and hiring more doctors, with Centrokinetic also investing capital in Socrates Clinic.

AGISTA completed its entry into Centrokinetic's shareholder structure in the fall of 2023, acquiring a stake of over 35% in the medical chain. Its goal is to support the development of the clinic network and help it expand by at least 10 clinics over the next four years.

In seven months, the Centrokinetic network expanded with five clinics nationwide, currently operating four in Bucharest, two in Brașov, one in Cluj-Napoca, and one in Timișoara.

“I believe in quality medical services, and I believe that when talented individuals with a passion for a certain field come together, they can achieve extraordinary things. So, this time, I can truly say that I am very pleased that the founder of Socrates Clinic, Mr. Armand Gogolescu, who built this clinic from scratch and turned it into the best medical recovery center in Timișoara, remains our partner,” said Bogdan Andrei, founder and Medical Director of Centrokinetic.

“This acquisition is part of the strategy agreed upon with the Centrokinetic management: to expand nationally while maintaining or even improving the quality of medical services offered. We are pleased to have contributed to this acquisition for several reasons: it is one of the best rehabilitation clinics in Timișoara, and it opens new expansion opportunities in the western part of the country,” said Dragoș Dărăbuț, Senior Investment Manager at AGISTA.

(Photo source: press release)