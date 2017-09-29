Romanian Lottery appoints new general director

The Romanian Lottery’s Board of Directors appointed yesterday Alexandru Mircea Croitoru as general director, reports local Capital.ro. He was previously marketing and sales director within the company, with a ten-year experience in the Romanian Lottery.

Croitoru replaces Danut Sporea, who was appointed interim general manager in August after Mihai Paduraru had been revoked from the office.

Paduraru was appointed as general manager on August 10. He stayed in office for only two weeks. He signed a EUR 8 million contract during this period for the acquisition of lottery terminals.

The Romanian Lottery, which has been involved in corruption scandals, estimates a net profit of RON 61.1 million (EUR 13.3 million) and total revenues of RON 925.4 million (EUR 201.7 million) for this year.

