Only a third of Romanian IT&C employees are happy with pay

The IT&C industry in Romania faces big challenges in terms of workforce availability and retention as over 55% of the employees in this sector think they would be better paid for the same position in other companies.

Meanwhile, only 33.4% of the IT&C employees consider they are paid accordingly to the company’s resources and more than they would be paid in other companies, according to a study on the HR resources in the IT&C sector by NNC Services, an employer branding agency focused on the IT&C sector.

“Over 100,000 people currently work in this sector as the tax breaks and the relatively low labor costs have generated a 75% increase in the number of employees in just six years. However, the IT&C industry is facing big challenges in terms of workforce availability and retention,” the study says, local Agerpres reported.

Almost four in five (78.9%) of the IT&C employees are Millennials (20-34 years old) who spend up to three years in a company and don’t feel the need for stability.

Employees in the IT&C sector earn the highest average net wage in Romania, close to EUR 1,400 per month, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

