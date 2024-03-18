Last year, Romanian investors earned roughly USD 170 million from cryptocurrencies. As a result, Romania was among the countries that obtained the lowest revenues from crypto.

The data comes from a report by Chainalysis, which tracked the movement of cryptocurrencies.

Romania’s revenues from crypto are on par with those of countries like Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Belgium, and Sweden.

By far, the most money went to US investors, who earned USD 9.36 billion, followed by the British, Vietnamese, and Chinese. Norway, Bangladesh, and Moldova earned the least in the overall ranking, with investors from each country making profits of under USD 150 million.

November and December were the best months for crypto in 2023, with August and September being the worst.

In total, investors from around the world earned USD 37.6 billion last year, representing a significant improvement compared to 2022, when they collectively lost USD 127.7 billion. The most gains were registered in 2021 when USD 159.7 billion was earned from crypto worldwide.

(Photo source: Dimarik16 | Dreamstime.com)