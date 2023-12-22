Politics

Romanian Govt. trims down its General Secretariat

22 December 2023

Romania’s Government adopted on Thursday, December 21, a decision to reorganize the Government’s General Secretariat (SGG) and cut the number of people employed by the institution.

The SGG’s new organizational chart includes 670 positions, 99 fewer than before, News.ro reported. The number of leadership positions was also cut by 25 to a total of 53.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said this restructuring would make SGG more efficient.

The PM also said the process will continue with reorganizing the ministries, one of the goals being to cut costs in the central administration.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Politics

