Jan 18, 15:30

Competition Council approves Romanian-German defense joint venture

by Romania Insider
Romania’s Competition Council approved the joint venture between state defense contractor Romarm and German defense group Rheinmetall, which will produce an armored vehicle for the Romanian Army.

Each of the shareholders will hold a 50% stake in the new company, which is called Romanian Military Vehicle Systems.

The company will develop and produce the Agilis 8X8 armored vehicle for the Romanian Army. The vehicle will be made at Romarm’s Moreni mechanical factory with German technology provided by Rheinmetall.

Romania’s Defense Ministry also signed last week the contract for the purchase of 227 Piranha armored vehicles from U.S. group General Dynamics. Some 200 of these vehicles will be produced in Romania, at Romarm’s factory in Bucharest.

