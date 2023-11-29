Romanian fugitive mayor detained by German police

The mayor of Baia Mare, Cătălin Cherecheș, was detained by the police on Tuesday evening, November 28, in the German city of Augsburg.

He had evaded jail by running from Romania after being definitively convicted to jail for bribery.

According to initial information, Cherecheș was caught as he was preparing to leave Germany. He traveled with an aunt by car, driving on the highway at almost 200 km/h, according to German official sources. Bavarian police and the Federal Criminal Police (BKA) apprehended the mayor as the two were trying to get rid of the vehicle in the Augsburg train station, according to Digi24.

Sources say that the former mayor allegedly tried to resist arrest and injured himself when attempting to escape from law enforcement.

Most likely, Cherecheș went to Germany to collect money that he had transported there in several installments, money that he had deposited in safes in the residences owned by his mother and sister. The amount in Germany is estimated to be around EUR 1.5 million.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sindicatul Europol on Facebook)