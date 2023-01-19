The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) opened the application process for volunteers for the UEFA U-21 Championship, co-hosted by Romania and Georgia this summer.

“To ensure the success of the event, over 250 volunteers will be involved in all aspects related to the organization of matches at this tournament, at the highest possible level,” the announcement reads.

Several departments, from venue management and broadcasting, media services, match organization, accreditation, hospitality, ticketing, ceremonies, and more, are open for anyone aged 18 and above by June 1, 2023.

While volunteering is unpaid work, volunteers will be able to benefit from UEFA’s specialized training ahead of the tournament, in addition to volunteer kits/uniforms, meals during shifts, free public transport, insurance, giveaways, and a Thank You party at the end of the event. Interested applicants are welcome to apply on UEFA’s volunteering portal here.

From June 21 to July 8, Romania will host six Group B games, a quarter-final, and a semi-final at Giulești Stadium and Steaua Stadium in Bucharest. The Dr. Constantin Rădulescu Stadium, the home of CFR Cluj, and Universitatea's Cluj Arena will also host six Group D games and a quarter-final.

Romanian young tricolors will face Ukraine, Spain, and Croatia in the group stage. Helmed by Emil Săndoi, Octavian Popescu and co. are looking to shake their malaise after a horrifying 4-2 defeat against Germany in the 2019 edition.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRF/Facebook)