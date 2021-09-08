Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/08/2021 - 08:53
Real Estate

Romanian entrepreneur goes ahead with “proximity warehouse” concept

08 September 2021
Romanian businessman Ionuț Dumitrescu, known for his entrepreneurial activity in consulting and real estate developments, bought a plot of land in Chitila (west of Bucharest) on which he wants to build, next year, a new warehouse as part of his Eli Xpress network - a chain specialized in proximity halls.

The new investment is close to the logistics park he built in Chitila, together with Dragoș and Adrian Pavăl, the owners of Dedeman, and which he just sold to the South Africans from Fortress REIT.

Ionuț Dumitrescu and his business partners bought, in December last year, land with an area of about 1.9 hectares located between the logistics project Eli Park 1, also developed by his team, and the supplier of customized glass Moteco Glass. On this lot, the investor has already started the procedures for the construction of a warehouse with a total area of about 10,000 square meters.

"The project will be realized under the concept of Eli Xpress, of smaller warehouses, it will not be integrated into Eli Park 1. We hope to start the construction at the beginning of next year. We already have clients for renting the spaces," Ionuț Dumitrescu, the founder of Element Industrial, told Profit.ro.

Last year, the entrepreneur launched a new line of business based on the concept of proximity warehouses, with areas between 6,000 and 12,000 square meters and located in the vicinity of large cities or even inside them.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Normal
 

1

