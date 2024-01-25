Over 20,000 job openings have been posted since the beginning of the year on eJobs, the largest recruitment platform in Romania, according to a press release from the company. Roughly 50% of the applicants were entry-level.

At the beginning of this year, employers in Bucharest had the greatest need for candidates and introduced just over 10,000 new jobs. Cluj is the second most active county in this respect, with 4,100 new jobs. The ranking is made complete with Iași, Ilfov, Timiș, Craiova, Prahova, and Brașov.

The counties at the other end of the ranking are Mureș, Argeș, Ialomița, and Neamț.

“What we see, from the beginning of the month until now, is a continuation of last year’s trend of increasing the number of on-site jobs, which require daily presence at the office, and a decrease in the number of remote jobs. Out of the total number of new job openings since the beginning of the month, only 8.9% have been remote. 4% were jobs posted by employers from outside the country, while the rest involved a classic schedule with office presence,” said Roxana Drăghici, head of sales at eJobs.

With 5,300 available jobs, retail was the sector with the most hires this month. Nearly 2,800 jobs were put on the market by service providers, 2,300 by call center/BPO companies, and almost 2,000 by employers in the food industry. Transport/logistics, construction, production, and tourism were the next sectors seeking candidates.

Most employment opportunities opened up for entry-level candidates (0-2 years of experience), but those with a medium level of experience (2-5 years) were very close behind. In fact, they were the candidates who applied the most. Out of the nearly 700,000 applications recorded since the beginning of the year, approximately 50% came from entry-level candidates.

“It has become a rule in the job market that January is dominated by movements that primarily engage this career level, both in terms of posted jobs and in terms of applications. As the level of seniority increases, we observe a tendency to wait longer before deciding to change jobs, and generally, the first and last months of the year are more used for scouting the market,” Drăghici explained.

At this moment, over 23,000 jobs are available on eJobs. Of these, almost 40% have the salary mentioned in the job announcement.

(Photo source: Fizkes | Dreamstime.com)