Romania and the United States are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership on July 11, the day when it was launched in 1997.

In honor of this special occasion, the Romanian Embassy in the United States has planned two initiatives: the display of a large graphic sign marking the occasion, in Washington D.C. at the National Mall, and the launching of a bilingual website dedicated to the relationship between the two nations.

The website can be accessed at Romania-usa.ro and presents key diplomatic moments in the development of the relationship between Romania and the United States, which began in 1880, political leaders who laid its foundations, and those who have subsequently built on this solid foundation, as well as important details of the partnership, and the latest news on the evolution of diplomatic relations.

The website also presents a map of Romanian communities in the US and contains never-before-published photos and videos, as historical documents.

Beyond its symbolic value for the anniversary of Romania and the Unite States’ Strategic Partnership, the website aims to connect Americans and Romanians and to be a useful guide to the entire event program planned in celebration of the 25 year anniversary.

At the same time, the Romanian Embassy is placing a graphic sign in the National Mall area in Washington D.C., which will be open to visitors on July 11.

The graphic installation is composed of hundreds of Romanian and US flags, as a tribute to the countries’ close cooperation over the years, as well as to the active presence of the Romanian community in the United States.

