Romanian court approves arrest of controversial businessman in connection to guesthouse fire

The Ploiești Court, in southern Romania, approved the arrest of controversial businessman Cornel Dinicu in connection to the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse fire that killed eight people.

The businessman established and effectively managed the tourist complex Ferma Dacilor in Tohani, in Prahova county. He, along with two other defendants sentenced to house arrest, is accused of manslaughter and destruction resulting in a disaster.

Dinicu will be held, according to legal provisions, for 30 days, until February 1, 2024.

The magistrates' decision was made following a hearing that lasted several hours. The three defendants - Cornel Dinicu, Adrian Vitomir Ristin, and Adelina Elena Ilie - were taken out of the custody of the Prahova County Police Inspectorate, and were taken again for questioning before the arrest proposal was formulated, according to News.ro.

Three other individuals were interrogated in the case, being criminally investigated for intellectual forgery and continuous abuse of office. These are the former mayor of the Gura Vadului commune, Constantin Lungu, the current mayor, Nicolae Marius Sora, and an official from the urbanism service of the Gura Vadului City Hall. After the hearings, the three left without any preventive measures being taken against them. The former and current local officials are accused of issuing a certificate related to the construction of the building that did not correspond to reality.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Ovidiu Micsik)