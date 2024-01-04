Justice

Romanian court approves arrest of controversial businessman in connection to guesthouse fire

04 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ploiești Court, in southern Romania, approved the arrest of controversial businessman Cornel Dinicu in connection to the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse fire that killed eight people. 

The businessman established and effectively managed the tourist complex Ferma Dacilor in Tohani, in  Prahova county. He, along with two other defendants sentenced to house arrest, is accused of manslaughter and destruction resulting in a disaster.

Dinicu will be held, according to legal provisions, for 30 days, until February 1, 2024. 

The magistrates' decision was made following a hearing that lasted several hours. The three defendants - Cornel Dinicu, Adrian Vitomir Ristin, and Adelina Elena Ilie -  were taken out of the custody of the Prahova County Police Inspectorate, and were taken again for questioning before the arrest proposal was formulated, according to News.ro.

Three other individuals were interrogated in the case, being criminally investigated for intellectual forgery and continuous abuse of office. These are the former mayor of the Gura Vadului commune, Constantin Lungu, the current mayor, Nicolae Marius Sora, and an official from the urbanism service of the Gura Vadului City Hall. After the hearings, the three left without any preventive measures being taken against them. The former and current local officials are accused of issuing a certificate related to the construction of the building that did not correspond to reality.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Ovidiu Micsik)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romanian court approves arrest of controversial businessman in connection to guesthouse fire

04 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ploiești Court, in southern Romania, approved the arrest of controversial businessman Cornel Dinicu in connection to the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse fire that killed eight people. 

The businessman established and effectively managed the tourist complex Ferma Dacilor in Tohani, in  Prahova county. He, along with two other defendants sentenced to house arrest, is accused of manslaughter and destruction resulting in a disaster.

Dinicu will be held, according to legal provisions, for 30 days, until February 1, 2024. 

The magistrates' decision was made following a hearing that lasted several hours. The three defendants - Cornel Dinicu, Adrian Vitomir Ristin, and Adelina Elena Ilie -  were taken out of the custody of the Prahova County Police Inspectorate, and were taken again for questioning before the arrest proposal was formulated, according to News.ro.

Three other individuals were interrogated in the case, being criminally investigated for intellectual forgery and continuous abuse of office. These are the former mayor of the Gura Vadului commune, Constantin Lungu, the current mayor, Nicolae Marius Sora, and an official from the urbanism service of the Gura Vadului City Hall. After the hearings, the three left without any preventive measures being taken against them. The former and current local officials are accused of issuing a certificate related to the construction of the building that did not correspond to reality.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Ovidiu Micsik)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel