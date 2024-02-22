The Romanian company Limitless Agency was awarded by the giant Google for online performance

News from Companies

Limitless Agency, one of Romania's largest digital marketing agencies, was awarded by Google for the results obtained in online promotion campaigns. The company obtained 1st and 2nd place in the retail category, being the only profile agency awarded by Google, in the retail sector.

Limitless Agency was awarded Gold by Google for exceptional performance in optimizing and increasing revenue by almost 50% for the Eden Boutique online store, after implementing the most effective digital marketing tactics.

The agency won 1st place at the Google Search Excellence Awards 2023, Best Use of Performance Max, for retail, for a series of results brought to the Eden Boutique online store, including 35% higher conversions, 47% higher revenue, return on investment increasing by 9% and number of clicks increasing by 93% in 2023 compared to the previous year. In implementing the online campaign for Eden Boutique, Limitless Agency used a unique technology on the market, developed in-house, with the help of which they performed an in-depth analysis for continuous campaign optimization.

"We are happy to be recognized by Google for our work with Eden Boutique. This award only confirms our commitment to excellence and the tangible results we provide to our partners. To achieve our goals, we use proprietary technology that helps us effectively segment products and analyze their performance in real time, facilitating quick and accurate decisions to improve ROAS and overall campaign performance. Additionally, working with Eden Boutique has been an inspiring one, and this recognition motivates us to continue to innovate and bring value to our partners", Daniel Slăvenie, CEO of Limitless Agency.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized alongside Limitless Agency for these achievements. By working with Limitless Agency we were able to both reduce expenses and increase sales of our online store. This award is not only a validation of our joint efforts but also a confirmation of our commitment to providing an exceptional online shopping experience. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their continued trust and support", says Bogdan Ghinea, CEO of Eden Boutique.

The challenges of the Eden Boutique online store

EdenBoutique.ro faced significant challenges in managing Google Ads campaigns. One of the main issues was the erroneous doubling of conversions in Google Ads reporting, leading to a misinterpretation of actual performance. The online store also wanted a substantial increase in sales while keeping costs within profitable limits. Thus, Limitless Agency identified optimization problems, such as excessive spending on search campaigns compared to their performance, requiring a cleanup and restructuring of existing campaigns.

Limitless Agency strategy

The PPC strategy for EdenBoutique.ro included special attention to the optimization of Performance Max campaigns, providing all the necessary elements for maximum efficiency. The agency optimized areas where money was spent inefficiently, restructuring high-cost search campaigns. Central to the strategy was the implementation of advanced technology to efficiently manage the product feed, focusing on items that contribute significantly to revenue. With the help of this in-house developed technology, Limitless Agency was able to effectively segment products and analyze their performance in real-time to make quick decisions that lead to improved results. This approach included segmenting products based on performance and real-time analysis using profitability criteria to maximize return on investment.

About EdenBoutique

EdenBoutique.ro is an online store from Romania specialized in selling silver jewelry. The store offers a diverse range of jewelry at excellent value for money, suitable for giving special gifts. The EdenBoutique team is young and enthusiastic, dedicated to providing quality services in e-commerce. The store delivers products by courier and offers various payment methods for the convenience of customers. EdenBoutique.ro stands out for its customer satisfaction-oriented approach, providing jewelry for different occasions and styles.

About Limitless Agency

At Limitless Agency, we believe in the power of digital transformation and the ability to deliver limitless results. Our vision? A world where business is constantly evolving, overcoming any barrier.

At Limitless Agency, we believe that every business has unlimited potential for growth and transformation. We don't just see numbers and strategies, we see dreams, passions and dedicated people. Our mission is to discover and unlock this unlimited strength in each client, turning it into concrete results. Because in an ever-changing world, the possibilities are endless and success knows no bounds.

How do we achieve this? Through advanced technology, innovative strategies and a team of dedicated experts. Values such as truth, integrity, and innovation guide us every step of the way.

We offer SEO, PPC, Data and Marketing services, all focused on one goal: unlimited results for your business.

