Romanian company Limitless Agency officially enters the US market with a unique technology dedicated to online stores

Limitless Agency, one of the largest digital marketing agencies in Romania, announces its official launch in the US, the first foreign market the company is entering. The expansion is part of Limitless Agency's strategy to scale the business over the next few years by entering English-speaking markets, particularly in the Americas, Europe and Australia.

Limitless Agency is one of the few local digital marketing agencies expanding internationally and entering the US, the world's largest online marketing market, with total budgets of nearly $135 billion, according to Statista data. The entry into the US is marked by the launch of the dedicated website limitless.agency and the start of collaboration with its first clients. The company is also planning to open an office in New York in the near future.

"Entering the US is the first step, a natural one at that, to develop the Limitless Agency business, especially through international expansion. The business potential in the US and other Western countries is exponentially higher than in Romania. The ecommerce markets, that we are targeting, in the targeted countries are at a high level of development, with a high demand for digital marketing services. We are entering the American market with a team of specialists with experience, knowledge, and proven results, but also with advanced technology, having practically the same strengths and starting from the same level as the local competition. Moreover, we come with an extra competitive advantage on the cost of digital marketing services compared to the average in the US market. Regardless of the field of activity, Romanian companies, entrepreneurs and employees have the ability to offer top quality services and unlimited results," says Daniel Slăvenie, CEO&Partner Limitless Agency.

The agency brings to the US market a unique technology for effective online store promotion, developed by a team of Romanians. Based on a series of functionalities, called tags, for classifying products in an online store into different categories, the technology developed by Limitless Agency is able to increase the conversion rate by up to 33% and reduce advertising costs by at least 20% in an online store.

In the US market, Limitless Agency aims to build a portfolio of customers mainly in the ecommerce, but also in the service and B2B segments. The customer pole is high, given that the US has the second largest ecommerce industry in the world after China, with online sales worth $1.13 trillion in 2023, up nearly 10% year-on-year, according to Statista.

Limitless Agency expects business to grow consistently as it enters the US. In 2023, the company posted sales of €4.25 million, up 31% from the previous year, making it one of the largest companies in the industry.

Limitless Agency's growth is due to the development of the digital marketing market, new investments, the expansion of its client portfolio, and the increase in companies' interest and budgets for online promotion. Thus, 56% of the business is represented by the SEO division, 42% by the PPC division, and 2% by the Data & Analytics division.

At the same time, to be one step ahead of clients' expectations, Limitless Agency invested last year around 300,000 euros in internal process optimization, automation, and team training.

Limitless Agency was awarded by Google for its results in online advertising campaigns in 2023. The company won 1st place and 2nd place in the retail category. The agency was awarded Gold by Google for exceptional performance in optimizing and increasing revenue by nearly 50% for the Eden Boutique online store after implementing the most effective digital marketing tactics.

