Survey reveals Romanian cities with best and worst perceived cost of living

The Romanian cities of Reşiţa, Alexandria and Vaslui are perceived as being the least advantageous from a cost of living perspective, according to a survey of the real estate platform Storia.ro and market research agency D&D Research, quoted by Business Magazin. The three cities are followed by Focşani, Piatra-Neamţ, Satu-Mare, Tulcea, Călăraşi, Botoşani and Brăila as having the least advantageous cost of living.

The survey looked at the perceptions Romanians have on the cost of living in their city and their neighborhood, relative to the income they earn. Those surveyed were invited to evaluate their cities and neighborhoods based on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the worst and 5 the best. Only mentions that received at least 100 answers were included in the final ranking.

As such, the central Romania city of Braşov is perceived to have the most advantageous cost of living in Romania. It is followed by Cluj-Napoca, Oradea, Sibiu, Piteşti, Timişoara, Târgu Mureş, Craiova, Bucharest and Iaşi.

Among the country’s historical regions, Transylvania is considered to have the most advantageous cost of living. It is followed by Bucharest and Ilfov, Oltenia, and Banat. The regions of Moldova, Dobrogea and Muntenia received the lowest scores.

Bucharest was ranked nine out of ten cities with the most advantageous cost of living. Over 15,000 Bucharest residents ranked the neighborhood of Titan as having the best cost of living. This is followed by the areas of Sălăjan, Balta Albă, Brâncoveanu and Baba Novac. Close by are ranked the neighborhoods of Aviaţiei, Tineretului, Băneasa and Drumul Taberei. The 1 Mai, Vitan, Obor, Ferentari and Lujerului neighborhoods take up the bottom of the ranking.

Country wide, the Grigorescu neighborhood in Cluj-Napoca, Titan in Bucharest, Gavana 3 in Piteşti, Răcădău in Braşov and Soarelui in Timişoara came out at the top of the preferences of those surveyed. The neighborhoods ranked the lowest, with the least advantageous cost of living, are Bereasca in Ploieşti, Periferie in Botoşani, Calea Caransebeşului in Reşiţa, Feneziu in Baia Mare and 1 Mai in Alexandria.

In Cluj-Napoca, the neighborhoods with the most advantageous cost of living are Grigorescu, Gheorghieni and Zorilor, while the areas of Mărăşti, Calea Turzii and Iris take up the bottom three spots.

The Soarelui, Dacia and Banat neighborhoods lead the chart in Timişoara, where the Aradului, Freidorf and Buziaşului neighborhoods are ranked last.

