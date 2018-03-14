7.5 °C
Survey: Romanian businesses foresee hiring slowdown

by Romania Insider
General managers of companies in Romania have become less optimistic than last year on hiring prospects for the next 12 months, compared to their Eastern European counterparts, according to the CEO Survey 2018 by PwC.

Some 53% of GMs in Romania expect an increase in the number of their employees, slightly below the 55% in Central and Eastern Europe.

For business growth, 38% of the respondents trust their companies would increase revenues in the next 12 months. Geopolitical uncertainty, bad infrastructure, changes in workforce demographics, increasing fiscal burden, the Eurozone future, reaction to crisis and availability of staff for key positions are among threats to business growth mentioned in the survey.

When it comes to hiring, half of the respondents say it is hard to attract talented, digital native employees. In fact, the majority’s HR strategy features developing soft skills and digital competencies for their staff.

