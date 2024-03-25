Business

Romanian ambulance manufacturer Deltamed expands capacity to match rising orders

25 March 2024

Romania’s leading ambulance manufacturer Deltamed announced it will build the second production unit at its new Aiud-based factory in 2024 after its turnover rose by 88% y/y to EUR 36 million in 2023 and the pipeline of new orders includes 300 units for Austria and 41 units for Moldova

Deltamed’s turnover peaked at EUR 44 million in 2019 but halved to only EUR 19 million in 2021-2022 to recover at EUR 36 million last year. 

The company said its exports increased and reached 13% of its turnover last year, Mediafax reported.

Deltamed aims to consolidate its position on the European market after its deliveries abroad rose fivefold in 2023 to countries such as Austria, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, and Spain. 

The business is controlled by four local entrepreneurs: Dan Vasile Gorgan (80%), Daniela Georgeta Gavrilă (10%), Ioan Dan Oşan and Mihai George Oşan, each with 5%.

Romania needs some 2,000 new ambulances to replace the existing ones, which have exceeded their life expectancy, health minister Alexandru Rafila estimated this February. He added, however, that the procurement and financing are not under his direct supervision.

More than half of the ambulances in Romania are older than 10 years and should no longer be in use, according to Europa Libera.

In late February, the General Emergency Situation Inspectorate IGSU launched a large tender to buy ambulances of various types, with an estimated starting price of over EUR 730 million, according to Economica.net. The tender is split into three batches, and suppliers with an annual turnover of over 10 million during the past three years, with deliveries of relevant types of ambulances, are accepted.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

