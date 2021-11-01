Romanian ambassador in Angola speaks of "structural" projects in diamant extraction

Romania's ambassador in Angola, Florin Tudorie, said that the Romanian Government may support "structural" projects of USD 3-50 mln each, developed by Romanian private investors that have already expressed interest in diamant extraction and the extraction of other "strategic minerals."

According to World Bank's Ease of Doing Business, Angola ranks 177th out of 190 with particular problems in "enforcing contracts" (186th out of 190).

At the end of a three-day working visit to Bié province "to verify the potential in the field of diamonds and not only," ambassador Tudorie also said that Romanian entrepreneurs were willing to invest in exploring diamonds and other strategic minerals in the region, Profit.ro reported. The identity of the investors was not disclosed.

A similar announcement was made in late 2009 by the at that time ambassador to the African state, Iacob Preda.

