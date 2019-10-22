Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 09:02
Sports
Romania hosts World Armwrestling Championship next week
22 October 2019
The Romanian seaside city of Constanta will host this year’s World Armwrestling Championship that takes place between October 26 and November 4, 2019.

Over 1500 participants from over 50 countries are expected to this competition, which will take place at the Constanta Exhibition Center.

The competition is organized by the Romanian Armwrestling Association “Iron Arm”. Romania also hosted the European Armwrestling Championship in 2016.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Asociatia Romana de Skandenberg Brat de Fier)

