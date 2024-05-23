Romania will not send troops to Ukraine, president says

President Klaus Iohannis, speaking in Zarnesti (central Romania) on May 22, stated that Romania will not send combatants to Ukraine while sending the Patriot anti-missile system will be decided by the State Security Council (CSAT).

"Romania will not send combatants to Ukraine, the topic is simple, and I think that's the end of it," Iohannis said, quoted by G4media.ro.

As regards sending the Patriot system to Ukraine, Klaus Iohannis said that there is no time horizon for making a decision and emphasized that he would not accept that Romania remains without anti-missile defense.

At this moment, Romania has one Patriot system in operation, and another three are in the process of deployment. Totally, the country expects the delivery of seven such systems under a contract signed in 2019.

"I do not comment on this matter (sending a Patriot to Ukraine), and I do not think it should be publicly discussed. It must be discussed with the army specialists, decided in the CSAT, and finally communicated the result," president Iohannis said.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)