Romania delivers second highest number of foreign tourists to Bulgaria in 2017

by Ro Insider
A total of 1.14 million people coming from Romania visited Bulgaria last year, according to data from the Bulgarian Tourism Ministry, quoted by Sofiaglobe.com.

This makes Romania the second provider of tourists to Bulgaria, after Greece, which delivered 1.16 million tourists. Romania is followed by Germany, Turkey and Russia.

A total of 8.88 million people visited Romania’s southern neighbor last year, up 7.6% on 2016.

At the same time, in February 2018, 66,400 Romanians visited Bulgaria, according to data from the country’s National Statistics Institute.

A significant flow of Romanian tourists is expected in Bulgaria for the Easter holidays as well.

