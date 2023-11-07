The Romanian Ministry of Environment said it launched the tender for the development of a national video monitoring system of wood transports under a contract estimated at EUR 8.9 million. The system will use artificial intelligence-assisted video cameras interconnected with the timber tracking system SUMAL.

The tender was launched in the national Electronic System for Public Procurement (SEAP) on November 4, and offers can be submitted by December 12.

The project provides for the installation of 350 surveillance points with two LPR (license plate recognition) cameras each and an advanced analysis camera. There will also be 11 control rooms equipped with a video wall and a high-performance workstation: two central (at the ministry and the National Forestry Guard) and nine territorial ones at the Forestry Guards in the country.

“This purchase will help reduce the number of wood transports that lack documents of origin and identify deviations from the established routes, multiple transports carried out based on the same accompanying notice, and volumes that don’t match the ones in the accompanying notice,” environment minister Mircea Fechet said.

“The heart of the system will be the development of algorithms guided by artificial intelligence that will analyze each timber shipment to identify whether or not it is declared in SUMAL and whether the data declared in the accompanying notice correspond to reality,” he added.

The system will generate alerts and will also help with drafting reports and statistics, the minister also explained.

The monitoring system is part of a larger project of the Ministry of Environment - the “Increased capacity to supervise, control and monitor forests through an integrated IT system” included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The project has a total allocation of EUR 46 million and is aimed at monitoring the process of wood harvesting, the health and regeneration of forests, and the drawing up of risk maps.

(Photo source: Rambleon/Dreamstime.com)