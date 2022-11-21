Romania surpassed Hungary and Italy by automobile production

The European Union produced 7.96 million cars in the first nine months of this year, 430,000 units more than the previous year, respectively 5.8% more, reaching a share of the global car production of 16%, according to the ACEA report on the first three quarters of the year.

According to the volume produced in the nine months, Romania ranks as the sixth automobile producer in the EU, with 376,047 units – almost 20% more compared to the same period the previous year and more than countries such as Hungary or Italy produced this year, Profit.ro reported.

The country with the highest production of passenger cars in the EU remains Germany, which assembled 2.4 million units.

Germany is followed by Spain, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and France.

(Photo source: Tudor Vintiloiu/Dreamstime.com)