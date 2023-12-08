Romania to include sugar and wheat flour on list of licensed imports from Ukraine

Romania's minister of agriculture Florin Barbu will ask the prime minister to include sugar and wheat flour on the list of agricultural products with a special regime for imports from Ukraine, according to Economica.net, quoting the Romanian official.

The special regime in force for wheat, maize/corn, sunflower and rapeseed, for which only licensed final users can operate imports, will be extended for one year after it expires at the end of December.

"I can assure you that the licensing regime will also be extended next year to protect Romanian farmers. (The licensing) will be required for farmers and processors who want to import grain from Ukraine. I will request, and I believe that the prime minister will help me to include in this emergency ordinance the imports of sugar and flour from Ukraine; that is, I will expand the list", said the minister of agriculture, speaking for AgroTV.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)