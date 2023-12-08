Agriculture

Romania to include sugar and wheat flour on list of licensed imports from Ukraine

08 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's minister of agriculture Florin Barbu will ask the prime minister to include sugar and wheat flour on the list of agricultural products with a special regime for imports from Ukraine, according to Economica.net, quoting the Romanian official.

The special regime in force for wheat, maize/corn, sunflower and rapeseed, for which only licensed final users can operate imports, will be extended for one year after it expires at the end of December.

"I can assure you that the licensing regime will also be extended next year to protect Romanian farmers. (The licensing) will be required for farmers and processors who want to import grain from Ukraine. I will request, and I believe that the prime minister will help me to include in this emergency ordinance the imports of sugar and flour from Ukraine; that is, I will expand the list", said the minister of agriculture, speaking for AgroTV.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Agriculture

Romania to include sugar and wheat flour on list of licensed imports from Ukraine

08 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's minister of agriculture Florin Barbu will ask the prime minister to include sugar and wheat flour on the list of agricultural products with a special regime for imports from Ukraine, according to Economica.net, quoting the Romanian official.

The special regime in force for wheat, maize/corn, sunflower and rapeseed, for which only licensed final users can operate imports, will be extended for one year after it expires at the end of December.

"I can assure you that the licensing regime will also be extended next year to protect Romanian farmers. (The licensing) will be required for farmers and processors who want to import grain from Ukraine. I will request, and I believe that the prime minister will help me to include in this emergency ordinance the imports of sugar and flour from Ukraine; that is, I will expand the list", said the minister of agriculture, speaking for AgroTV.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years