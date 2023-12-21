Romania may subsidise those buying e-vehicles under leasing contracts

After slashing the bonuses for those buying electric and hybrid cars, prompting panic among car dealers and producers, Romania’s government is considering subsidising those who purchase such vehicles under leasing contracts.

Minister of the Environment Mircea Fechet announced on December 20 that the authorities are considering that the Romanian state will pay part of the leasing of electric cars under a model inspired by France and that he will have a discussion with the manufacturers and importers of such cars, G4media.ro reported.

Fechet also said that although the value of the individual bonuses paid under the car scrappage schemes has decreased, the budget for this program could be higher in 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)