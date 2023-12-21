Transport

Romania may subsidise those buying e-vehicles under leasing contracts

21 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After slashing the bonuses for those buying electric and hybrid cars, prompting panic among car dealers and producers, Romania’s government is considering subsidising those who purchase such vehicles under leasing contracts.

Minister of the Environment Mircea Fechet announced on December 20 that the authorities are considering that the Romanian state will pay part of the leasing of electric cars under a model inspired by France and that he will have a discussion with the manufacturers and importers of such cars, G4media.ro reported.

Fechet also said that although the value of the individual bonuses paid under the car scrappage schemes has decreased, the budget for this program could be higher in 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal
Transport

Romania may subsidise those buying e-vehicles under leasing contracts

21 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After slashing the bonuses for those buying electric and hybrid cars, prompting panic among car dealers and producers, Romania’s government is considering subsidising those who purchase such vehicles under leasing contracts.

Minister of the Environment Mircea Fechet announced on December 20 that the authorities are considering that the Romanian state will pay part of the leasing of electric cars under a model inspired by France and that he will have a discussion with the manufacturers and importers of such cars, G4media.ro reported.

Fechet also said that although the value of the individual bonuses paid under the car scrappage schemes has decreased, the budget for this program could be higher in 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm